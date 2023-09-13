Amarmani not referred to any other hospital: BRD Medical College principal

GORAKHPUR BRD Medical College principal Dr Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday categorically denied reports of former minister Amarmani Tripathi being referred to any other super speciality hospital, saying that he was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Tapas Kumar of the psychiatric department here. Amarmani Tripathi did not appear before the Medical Board constituted by chief medical officer, Gorakhpur, on the directive of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Basti. (File Photo)

There were reports in a section of media that Amarmani had been referred to Lucknow for medical check-up. But former MLA Aman Mani Tripathi also said that his father was undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Amarmani Tripathi’s medical examination report had been sent in a sealed envelope to the MP/MLA court in Basti, chief medical officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey confirmed on Tuesday evening.

He said Tripathi did not appear before the Medical Board constituted by chief medical officer, Gorakhpur, on the directive of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Basti.

Dubey said the CJM court in Basti received the medical report sent by the BRD Medical College. It would be opened before the court on September 15 during hearing in a 22-year-old kidnapping case, in which the former minister had not appeared before court.

During the hearing of the case a month ago and due to non-appearance of the accused, the CJM (Basti) had directed the CMO (Gorakhpur) to constitute a Medical Board for the health examination of Amarmani Tripathi and submit the report before the court on August 28.

However despite constitution of the Medical Board, the former minister failed to appear before it for health examination. Subsequently, the CMO urged the court to provide two weeks’ time. Accepting the application, the court fixed September 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

In 2001, a student was kidnapped while on his way to a school in Basti. The Basti police found the boy at the Lucknow residence of Amarmani Tripathi, who was an MLA from Maharajganj district. His name came up as the accused in the case that was lodged by the police.

Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, both serving life imprisonment in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, had been ordered to be released by the UP government after completing 20 years of their sentence on the basis of good conduct. But they were undergoing treatment in a private ward of the medical college.