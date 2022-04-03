Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
- A local from the village tied the ambulance to a tractor to drag it to the nearest fuel station.
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way.
A local from the village tied the ambulance to a tractor to drag it to the nearest fuel station. As soon as the information about this matter came to light, it created a lot of stir among the officials of the district administration.
Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel."
A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
Rajasthan ATS arrests 3 more suspected terrorists
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Rajasthan police on Sunday arrested three more suspected terrorists of the terror module busted on March 30, police said. On March 30, the state police had arrested three suspected terrorists and detained five, recovering 12 kilogram explosive material from a suspicious SUV stopped by Nimbaheda police in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Two officers of the rank of additional superintendent of police have been appointed as co-investigative officers.
324 government employees in Dharwad fined for carrying unauthorized BPL cards
Yesterday, the HRMS data revealed that several government employees from Dharwad were carrying illegal BPL cards. The officials have identified 324 such employees out of which 24 have already been fined and the remaining 300 are yet to pay the fine. Some of these amenities like ration or treatment at government hospitals are available for free to anyone holding a BPL card. As per the rules, a government employee cannot hold a BPL card.
43 earthen stoves in Puri’s Jagannath temple kitchen found vandalised
More than 40 wood-fired stoves called chullahs in the kitchen of 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri were found vandalised on Sunday morning, officials said. Officials said when the doors of the 'Roshaghara' or the temple kitchen were opened on Sunday morning for cooking of elaborate divine food called Mahaprasad and other delicacies, they found at least 43 of the 240 stoves broken, fully or partially.
'Those involved in rioting won't be spared': Rajasthan CM on Karauli clash
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has assured strict action against those responsible for communal clashes that broke out in Karauli city a day ago. Clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, leaving at least 35 people injured. Curfew was later enforced in Karauli city to avoid further chaos in the area. In connection with the violence, 36 people were also detained.
'In which BJP state...': Raut's jibe at Raj Thackeray over loudspeaker remarks
A day after Raj Thackeray asked the Maharashtra government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and play Hanuman Chalisa," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday hit back at the Maharashtra NavnirmanSena chief and said everything will be done as "the law of the land".
