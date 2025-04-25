Ambulance services benefitted over 13 cr patients in last 8 yrs: UP govt

Ambulance services in Uttar Pradesh catered to over 13 crore 26 lakh patients, including pregnant women and newborns, in the last eight years. (Pic for representation only)

Dr Pinky Jowel, mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), said a total of 4,845 ambulances are currently operating across Uttar Pradesh. These include 2,270 under the 102 service, 375 under ALS (Advanced Life Support), and 2,200 under the 108 Emergency Medical Transport Service.

In the last eight years, the 108 ambulance service has helped over 3.57 crore (3,57,24,745) people in emergencies. One of the biggest achievements has been the reduction in average response time from 28.12 minutes in 2014 to just 7.25 minutes in 2025.

The 102 ambulance service, dedicated to pregnant women and newborns, has helped over 9.62 crore (9,62,48,151) patients in the same period. Its response time has also improved from 19.10 minutes in 2014 to 6.58 minutes in 2025.

These improvements have played a major role in reducing maternal and infant mortality in the state. According to the Sample Registration Survey (SRS), the maternal mortality rate dropped from 216 per lakh (2015–17) to 167 per lakh (2018–20). Similarly, the infant mortality rate decreased from 23 per 1,000 in 2016 to 21 per 1,000 in 2020, said a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

The ALS ambulance service has benefited over 7.14 lakh (7,14,552) critical patients, and recently, the chief minister added 125 new ALS ambulances to the fleet. Its response time has also seen major progress, improving from 30 minutes in 2014 to 6.31 minutes by 2025.

To ensure efficiency, real-time monitoring technology, which tracks ambulance locations and response times live has been added.