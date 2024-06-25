Amend building bye-laws to encourage hotel industry: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said there was a need to amend building bye-laws to encourage the hotel industry in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath (HT FILE)

Discussing the steps to develop the hotel industry at a high-level meeting, the chief minister said efforts to promote the state’s tourism potential have made Uttar Pradesh a top destination for tourists, according to an official spokesman.

The state currently attracts the highest number of domestic tourists in the country, he said.

This positive trend has created significant opportunities for the hotel industry, with a growing demand for more hotels, the chief minister noted. To support this industry, changes in building bye-laws are necessary, he said.

The minimum land requirements and minimum width of access roads for hotels with 6 to 20 rooms in residential areas should be revised, he said.

Additionally, stringent standards must be adhered to for critical aspects such as parking, security, and fire safety.

He asked officials to identify vacant plots and complete projects currently underway to make them useful.

Favorable opportunities exist for the development of the hotel industry in the state, he said.

He also gave directives to the housing development department officials for setting up the Shahjahanpur Development Authority for planned development of the district.

In recent years, several infrastructure development projects in Shahjahanpur and its surrounding areas have accelerated industrial growth in the district while the population has also increased, Adityanath said.

During the Yogi government’s first term, Shahjahanpur was designated a municipal corporation.

With an existing regulated area and the recent preparation of the Master Plan-2031, it is now necessary to establish the Shahjahanpur Development Authority, he said, adding that while forming the development authority, it is crucial to ensure that the inhabited land in the villages under its jurisdiction is not declared as green land to avoid causing any inconvenience to the residents.

Various government buildings in various districts are either unused or incomplete and these buildings should be identified, completed and put to good use. He also emphasized the need to expedite the work of the PM Jan Vikas Programme.