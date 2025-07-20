Amid CAG scrutiny, power federation warns of nationwide stir over privatisation moves

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has warned of a nationwide protest if the power privatisation plans in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are not withdrawn. In its federal council meeting held in Lucknow on Sunday, the federation termed the ongoing push for privatisation a “mega scam” and alleged undervaluation of public assets worth over ₹1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh. The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) terms UP, Maharashtra push a ‘mega scam’; seeks rollback (Sourced)

The warning comes even as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is believed to have sought the complete dossier on the proposed privatisation of power distribution in 42 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The move comes following a complaint by the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, which raised concerns over the misuse of ₹44,094 crore sanctioned under the Centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma claimed that smart meter tenders worth ₹27,343 crore were issued despite a sanctioned limit of ₹18,885 crore. He alleged that inflated costs were being used to prepare the discoms for private takeover.

The Federation accused authorities of bypassing legal provisions while drafting the privatisation roadmap. According to AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey, the request for proposals (RFPs) for Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal discoms were floated without assessing asset value or revenue potential, allegedly violating Section 131 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“This will allow public assets to be handed over at throwaway prices,” he said, adding that it goes against the government’s stated anti-corruption stand.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission had earlier returned the privatisation plan, drafted by a global consultancy firm, citing serious legal and financial flaws.

Citing Odisha’s experience with power sector privatisation, the federation pointed to notices recently issued to Tata Power companies over service quality concerns.

AIPEF also opposed private entry into power transmission and generation through tariff-based bidding and joint ventures.