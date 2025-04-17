Menu Explore
Amid SP’s PDA push, Mayawati slams its leaders for using Dalits as ‘political tool’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 17, 2025 09:53 PM IST

The BSP chief’s remarks come amidst a renewed pitch by the SP to consolidate support among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in Uttar Pradesh

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday accused its leaders of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

The BSP chief went on to warn the Dalits as well as backward and Muslim communities against falling for SP’s tactics. (HT file)
The BSP chief went on to warn the Dalits as well as backward and Muslim communities against falling for SP's tactics. (HT file)

She alleged that the SP is trying to incite violence using Dalits and Muslims and suggested them to highlight the achievements of leaders of their castes rather than commenting on other caste history.

The BSP chief’s remarks come amidst a renewed pitch by the SP to consolidate support among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities in Uttar Pradesh.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, Mayawati said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalit individuals as political tools.

“It is well known that like other parties, Samajwadi Party too is trying to create an atmosphere of tension and violence by pushing forward Dalit individuals from their party. The controversial statements, blame games, and programs being run under this strategy reflect their deeply selfish political motives,” she wrote in the post.

The BSP chief went on to warn the Dalits as well as backward and Muslim communities against falling for SP’s tactics. “The SP can go to any extent for Dalit votes. Therefore, along with Dalits, backward and Muslim communities should also avoid being misled by them and falling prey to their political tricks,” she wrote.

In her third post, Mayawati advised against attacking icons of other communities and instead encouraged focus on educating Dalits about their own history, referring to the controversy stoked by SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rajput ruler Rana Sanga.

“Also, instead of opportunistic Dalits associated with such parties making comments on the history of others, if they enlighten people about the saints, gurus and great personalities of their own community and their struggles, that would be appropriate—because it is through this that people become truly capable,” she said.

