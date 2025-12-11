Amid underworld shift, Prayagraj police revise ‘most wanted’ list

The Prayagraj Police Commissionerate is preparing a revised list of the district’s top ten criminals for the first time since the death of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. According to officials, nine names have been finalised so far, while investigations are underway to identify the tenth. Most of those on the list have already been booked under the Gangsters Act. Most of those on the list have already been booked under the Gangsters Act. (For representation)

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15, 2023, while in police custody en route to a hospital for routine check-up. Although the Atiq gang remains active, the past two years have seen a surge of new criminals entering the underworld.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Manish Shandilya confirmed that the fresh list of top 10 criminals in the district is being prepared. Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of Atiq, is also under the scanner while his close contacts are also being grilled and the person who uploaded a video of Aban at a wedding ceremony recently with a threatening dialogue playing in the background is also being questioned, officials said.

Leading the updated list is Vicky alias Wasim of Shahganj, who faces 30 cases of serious crime.

Close behind is Kaudihar block chief Mohammad Muzaffar, against whom 32 cases have been registered, including charges of cattle smuggling, extortion and murder.

Other names on the list include Rajesh Yadav of Jhunsi, Swadesh Kumar alias Shilu of Holagarh, Jitendra Bhartiya and Golu Bhartiya of Tharwai, Atul Singh of Sarai Inayat, and Javed alias Pappu and Dilip Mishra of Karchana.

Police sources say most of these criminals are currently in jail, yet their gangs remain active, with frequent reports of assault, extortion, illegal land occupation and smuggling.

Additional commissioner of police Ajay Pal Sharma said efforts are under way to curb these gangs and identify their members. He also said that the list of Prayagraj’s top ten criminals is being finalised and action is being initiated against the identified gang members.

Top 9 criminals identified:

Vicky alias Wasim (Shahganj): 30 cases

Mohammad Muzaffar (Nawabganj): 32 cases

Rajesh Yadav (Jhunsi): 27 cases

Swadesh alias Shilu (Holagarh): 16 cases

Jitendra Bhartiya (Tharwai): 23 cases

Golu Bhartiya (Tharwai): 15 cases

Atul Singh (Sarai Inayat): 12 cases

Javed alias Pappu (Karchana): 28 cases

Dilip Mishra (Karchana): 29 cases