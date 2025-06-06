Amit Shah likely to visit Lucknow, distribute appointment letters to new UP police recruits in June 2nd week

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to be in the state capital in the second week of June to hand over appointment letters to over 60,000 new Uttar Pradesh police recruits who were selected via the police constables’ recruitment examination that was held successfully in August 2024 after a question paper leak in February 2024. Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT FILES)

While the political nuances of Shah’s visit cannot be overlooked as panchayat polls in the state are due early next year, the event is more significant for sending the message that the BJP government is committed to creating job opportunities for youths.

The question papers of the police constables’ recruitment and Assistant Review Officer and Review Officer exams were leaked in February 2024, giving the opposition ammunition to target the Union government as well as the state government. Recruitment to the post of 60,244 police constables is one of the biggest by any government in recent times.

“The Union home minister is likely to distribute the appointment letters to the new police recruits in a grand event planned at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Ekana Stadium in Lucknow next week,” confirmed senior police officials engaged in making arrangements of the event. An official said the home minister will share the dais with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

A senior police official confirmed preparations for the event are in full swing. The event is proposed in the second week of June, as per the directions of the CM and the date will be finalised on the availability of the Union home minister, he added.

He said the new UP director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna has written a letter to all district police chiefs, as well as all police commissioners, to expedite the steps required from the home districts of police recruits to facilitate the process. The letter stated that the allocation of cadres for 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates should be completed soon.

The files of selected candidates should be made available to the Joining Training Course (JTC) district by June 3, the letter added. The selected candidates will be summoned for a short period and they will be informed about the details of the programme.

In the letter, the DGP explained that the male candidates are required to wear full-sleeve white shirts, khaki pants, and black shoes, while female candidates should wear plain salwar suits or sarees. He said the home districts will make arrangements for the candidates to travel to Lucknow and back, and the Lucknow police commissioner will make arrangements for their stay.

The recruitment process was successfully completed under the leadership of Rajeev Krishna as director of UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) after the removal of the previous director Renuka Mishra following question paper leak of the written examination held on February 17 and 18, 2024.

Although the board then denied the leak, the state government cancelled the written examination after getting sufficient evidence on February 24 and directed to reconduct the written exam within six months. The written examination was successfully conducted in August 2024 under heightened security.

.