Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Over 46 lakh people now armed with booster shots in U.P.

With the ongoing special 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the state crossed the 46-lakh mark for total precautionary doses administered till now.

The state started the free precautionary dose campaign on July 15 to give a push to the number of vaccinations, and till 5 pm on Friday, 46,38,170 precautionary doses had been administered in the state, according to data from the Cowin portal.

“In pursuance of the directives issued by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the authorities concerned are undertaking awareness campaigns regarding the importance of booster doses to encourage every individual above 18 years of age to take booster doses. Information about vaccination centres where booster shots are being administered is also being provided,” a press statement from the state government read.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide precautionary doses to at least 13 crore eligible people within the 75-day special drive till September 30,” the press statement read.

“Vaccine is a proven protection against Covid-19 infection and with a booster dose, the protection level goes up. The state of Uttar Pradesh has so far given out over 34.56 crore total vaccine doses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

According to the data, of the total doses, over 17.60 crore are first doses, while over 16.49 crore individuals are fully-vaccinated (with the second dose as well).

The Uttar Pradesh government is providing vaccination cover to all children between 12 and 17 years of age in a time-bound manner. So far, over 2,68,42,756 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,53,03,306 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years in the state.

Among the Indian states, UP is followed by Maharashtra with over 17 crore doses administered so far. In terms of percentage, nearly 99% of the adult population is fully-vaccinated and 100% have received one vaccine dose.

In the age category of 15-17 years as well, 100% children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While nearly 92% teens (15-17) are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 99% of the children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.