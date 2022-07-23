Amrit Mahotsav campaign: Over 46 lakh people now armed with booster shots in U.P.
With the ongoing special 75-day Amrit Mahotsav campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the state crossed the 46-lakh mark for total precautionary doses administered till now.
The state started the free precautionary dose campaign on July 15 to give a push to the number of vaccinations, and till 5 pm on Friday, 46,38,170 precautionary doses had been administered in the state, according to data from the Cowin portal.
“In pursuance of the directives issued by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the authorities concerned are undertaking awareness campaigns regarding the importance of booster doses to encourage every individual above 18 years of age to take booster doses. Information about vaccination centres where booster shots are being administered is also being provided,” a press statement from the state government read.
“The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to provide precautionary doses to at least 13 crore eligible people within the 75-day special drive till September 30,” the press statement read.
“Vaccine is a proven protection against Covid-19 infection and with a booster dose, the protection level goes up. The state of Uttar Pradesh has so far given out over 34.56 crore total vaccine doses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
According to the data, of the total doses, over 17.60 crore are first doses, while over 16.49 crore individuals are fully-vaccinated (with the second dose as well).
The Uttar Pradesh government is providing vaccination cover to all children between 12 and 17 years of age in a time-bound manner. So far, over 2,68,42,756 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 years and over 1,53,03,306 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 12-14 years in the state.
Among the Indian states, UP is followed by Maharashtra with over 17 crore doses administered so far. In terms of percentage, nearly 99% of the adult population is fully-vaccinated and 100% have received one vaccine dose.
In the age category of 15-17 years as well, 100% children have received at least one dose of the vaccine. While nearly 92% teens (15-17) are now fully vaccinated. Nearly 99% of the children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the first dose of the vaccine.
-
State mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rises
Mumbai: In order to speed up the evacuation process during fire incidents and emergencies in high-rise buildings, the energy department of the state government has issued an advisory that all high-rises in the state that are equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift installed in the building for safety purposes. If we look at Mumbai and Thane together, 21 buildings have FELs in 2022.
-
Prayagraj: Crude bomb explosion near school causes panic
Sensation prevailed outside Boys High School near Dhobighat crossing after some miscreants hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school on Friday, police said. The available CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, police added. The footage revealed that two youths on a bike hurled a crude bomb near the main gate of the school at around 12.10pm when the classes were going on at the school.
-
Shinde-Fadnavis coalition’s claim for 200 votes in the prez poll falls flat
The claim made by the ruling Shinde-Fadnavis coalition to get 200 votes for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election fell flat as they could gather 181 votes, according to the figures declared by the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The 181 votes also include 15 votes that Murmu secured from Shiv Sena, as declared by Uddhav Thackeray. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said if mission 200 is not completed, Murmu bagged more votes from Maharashtra.
-
Alternate day water supply plan scrapped in Pune
As the catchment areas witnessed good rains during the last few weeks the dam water storage has increased and so Pune Municipal Corporation has scrapped its plan to provide alternate day water supply. As of July 22, the dam water storage is 68 per cent. Pune city has been getting water from Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams. Ahmednagar Road gets water supply from Bhama Askhed dam.
-
CBSE Class 12 results: Lucknow students excel with humanities, score more than 99%
Pinju Sanjay of Study Hall, Lucknow broke the myth that only science students can score in excess of 99%. Pinju scored 99.2% with humanities in CBSE Class 12 examinations, the result of which was declared on Friday. He wants to pursue BA with history honours and wants to seek admission at St Stephen's College, Hindu College or Ramjas College (all in Delhi) by cracking the Central University Entrance Test.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics