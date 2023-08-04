Amritkal Sanskrit Talent Hunt exam likely in Sept

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad will conduct ‘Amritkal Sanskrit Talent Hunt exam’ to encourage and promote Sanskrit language among students. As many as 90 students will be selected through the test who will be given a scholarship of ₹1,000 per month.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The purpose of the exam is to increase competitiveness among students pursuing academics in the most ancient language. The decision was taken at the executive meeting of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council held this week. The test is likely to be held in September,” said RK Tiwari, secretary of the Sanskrit Board.

The examination will be based on multiple choice questions. Of these, 80 questions will be of Sanskrit and remaining 20 of general knowledge. Exam centres will be set up at the district level and the test will be held in three categories- Prathama level for students of classes 6 to 8, Purv Madhyama for classes 9 and 10, and Uttar Madhyama for classes 11 and 12, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly one lakh students have already enrolled in different classes of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council. The number is expected to go up to 1.10 lakh. Last year 1.03 lakh students were enrolled. Hence there is a slight increase in the number of students pursuing academics in Sanskrit, he said.

In the meeting it was also decided to cut down the syllabus in subjects like Hindi, Mathematics, English, Science and Social Science as mandated in the New Education Policy 2020 for the academic session 2023-24 and 2024-25. Training will be provided to the principal and teachers to enhance their capacity building, said Tiwari. He said that the executive body has agreed to provide training to all 591 principals and 1,186 teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}