AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker

LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university’s founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The filmmaker said he has not been granted permission to shoot the series on the university campus.

“I want to shoot the web series on the AMU campus because Sir Syed, who was supported by the Hindus to start a university, began his reforms for the Muslim community from this place. I have been seeking permission since December 2019 and have written to authorities in this regard several times, but there has been no response. If I don’t get a response within this week, I will be forced to shoot the web series in Lucknow or at buildings that look similar to AMU,” he said.

“A response is awaited from the V-C’s office since the time I wrote the first letter on December 16, 2019. But I feel hurt when I see the university cold shouldering a proposal, which would have propagated the name of its founder. I am ready to share the script in advance so that they can be assured that facts are not twisted. To depict Sir Syed’s struggle for educating the downtrodden, we have researched the subject for eight years,” said Chaudhari.

Meanwhile, an official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”

Chaudhari said, “In the past, movies have been shot in AMU. But such treatment to a project based on the life of Sir Syed is appalling. I am ready to pay for every shoot but they should at least respond to our request for shooting. We want a decision over the issue soon so that we can go ahead with the project without delay.”