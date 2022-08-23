AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker
The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue. says AMU official
LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university’s founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. The filmmaker said he has not been granted permission to shoot the series on the university campus.
“I want to shoot the web series on the AMU campus because Sir Syed, who was supported by the Hindus to start a university, began his reforms for the Muslim community from this place. I have been seeking permission since December 2019 and have written to authorities in this regard several times, but there has been no response. If I don’t get a response within this week, I will be forced to shoot the web series in Lucknow or at buildings that look similar to AMU,” he said.
“A response is awaited from the V-C’s office since the time I wrote the first letter on December 16, 2019. But I feel hurt when I see the university cold shouldering a proposal, which would have propagated the name of its founder. I am ready to share the script in advance so that they can be assured that facts are not twisted. To depict Sir Syed’s struggle for educating the downtrodden, we have researched the subject for eight years,” said Chaudhari.
Meanwhile, an official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”
Chaudhari said, “In the past, movies have been shot in AMU. But such treatment to a project based on the life of Sir Syed is appalling. I am ready to pay for every shoot but they should at least respond to our request for shooting. We want a decision over the issue soon so that we can go ahead with the project without delay.”
-
Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
-
UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move. Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
-
5 years on, Ghatkopar’s Siddhi Sai residents soldier on for reprieve
Mumbai Every time a building collapses in Mumbai, Lalit Thak, a resident of Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar's Damodar Park neighbourhood, relives the tragic morning of July 25, 2017, when he lost his family. Last Friday was no different when he watched in horror the viral video of the crumbling building in Om Shree Gijtanjali Society in Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar. He heard people screaming warnings that Siddhi Sai was caving in.
-
GSB mandal gets ₹316.40 crore insurance cover
While the city's ganpati mandals are set to welcome devotees after a two-year hiatus, GSB-Seva Mandal in King's Circle, has already generated a buzz with an insurance cover of Rs 316.4 crore this year. The mandal took an insurance cover of Rs 300 crore in 2016. Amit Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the GSB Seva Mandal, the city's richest mandal said that while the option of attending poojas online is still an option, the mandal is “expecting the highest footfall ever recorded”.
-
City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries
Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed. A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics