AMU research scholar accuses prof of molestation, case lodged

A research scholar of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has accused her professor of molestation and harassment, police said. The case was lodged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC. (For Representation)

“A case was registered at women’s police station on Saturday (May 27) against the accused professor under whom the research scholar was doing her PhD in the department of wildlife sciences. The case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code,” said circle officer, Aligarh, Ashok Kumar.

“The indecent comments were made by my supervisor on me or on my attire. The accused supervisor used to make indecent advances towards me but I resisted his advances and offers,” the complainant alleged in her complaint.

As per her, she got enrolled for PhD in 2017 at the department of wildlife science of the AMU. She alleged that her thesis was not considered as she claimed to have submitted it six months ago. She also alleged that immoral proposals were made to her by the professor under whom she was doing her research work.

She had also demanded the AMU administration to act against the accused professor who, as per her, claimed himself “to be in a powerful position”. “The university administration is aware of the matter and an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the research scholar,” said AMU proctor Prof Mohd Wasim Ali on Monday.

“Meanwhile the matter has also been referred to Internal Complaint Committee of the AMU and further proceedings will take place as per rules and regulation of the university,” the proctor added. Earlier on May 22, the research scholar had made an online appeal to the chief minister seeking help and justice, alleging that she had been a victim of mental and physical harassment.

She had also complained online to the state director general of police, the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police of Aligarh in this regard.