ANTF arrests three, seizes 123.7 Kg ganja worth ₹63L in Mainpuri

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested three suspected drug traffickers and seized 123.700 kilograms of illegal ganja worth around ₹63 lakh in Mainpuri district on Saturday, according to a press note issued to the media by senior police officials on Sunday.

During interrogation, the three accused reportedly disclosed that they procured ganja from Odisha and distributed it across several districts in Uttar Pradesh to earn significant profits. To avoid detection by law enforcement, the contraband was reportedly hidden under a layer of coal in a tractor trolley while being transported.

According to the press note, the operation was conducted by the ANTF’s Agra unit under the supervision of senior police officials. The arrests took place near Nagla Kahar at a brick kiln located on Kurawali Road, within Ghiror police station limits in Mainpuri.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Yadav, a resident of Kheda Sultanpur under Hasayan police station in Hathras district; Sunil Kumar, a resident of Indra Nagar on Kher Road in Aligarh under the Delhi Gate police station limits; and Vishal Kumar, son of Mehpal Singh, a resident of the Roravar police station area in Aligarh district.

The ANTF seized 123.700 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth ₹63 lakh, from the accused. Officials also recovered two vehicles — an Eicher tractor and a Mahindra XUV 500 — along with three mobile phones and ₹3,488 in cash.

Further legal proceedings are currently underway. Police officials added that the investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the network and trace the supply chain.