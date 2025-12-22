Anuv Jain sings at Gul, Inaam, Husn and Baarishein at Repertwahr Festival. Says, ‘Lucknow was absolutely amazing’

Music dominated the second day of the Repertwahr Festival. Singer Anuv Jain, a musical dastaangoi-based play Jo Dooba So Paar, and a lyrical rendition by poet Badal Sharma were the highlights of the day, along with a packed-house stand-up comedy set by Aakash Gupta. Singer Anuv Jain with team members after the performance in Lucknow

Performing to a sold-out show, Anuv weaved magic with his band. With a guitar in his hand and a smile playing on his lips, he made a direct connection with an audience filled with teenagers and youngsters.

Anuv Jain performing in Lucknow

He belted out his choicest songs, including Gul, Inaam, Alag Aasmaan, Afsos, and Arz Kiya Hai. He also performed Mishri, Jo Tum Mere Ho, Maula, and Meri Baaton Mein Tu. The performance reached a crescendo as he concluded his show with Husn and Baarishein.

Fireworks, scintillating music, and different types of confetti and bubble blasts added to the spectacle.

After the performance, speaking to HT City, the singer said, “Lucknow was absolutely amazing. I had such a good time as the energy of the crowd was good. It’s the first time I was performing with the band, and I was not feeling the best in terms of my health, but the crowd came in clutch and gave us so much energy, and we had such a good time performing. Can’t wait to do this again!”

The band members included pianist Jai Karki, drummer Ajay Narayanan, bassist-acoustic guitarist Sianna Gomes and electric guitarist Aditya Bhattamishra.

Stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta during the show(Photo: Mustaq Ali/HT)

Earlier, Manav Kaul's production play Jo Dooba So Paar was staged which was a musical dastangoi on the life and times of Sufi saint Ameer Khusrau. The play was directed by Ajitesh Gupta and Mohit Aggarwal.

Play Jo Dooba So Paar being staged

“The dastaan was written after some extensive research of 2 years. It traces the whole life of Khusrau right from his birth all the way to his death, weaving interesting talks and anecdotes in the format of a Dastangoi,” tells the director.