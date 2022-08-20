AO Hume’s picture in Etawah college triggers row
KANPUR: A picture of AO Hume, founder of the Congress and former collector of Etawah, in Sanatan Dharm Inter College of the district, has triggered a controversy.
Raising the issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked the college management to consider removal of this picture. The party’s state working committee member Dr Ramakant Mishra said the picture was a grim reminder of colonial rule and its oppression.
“Putting his picture is condemnable and shows negligence on the part of the college authorities. The picture should be removed,” he said.
College principal Sanjay Sharma said the picture should not be seen through the prism of colonial rule or slavery. The college building was constructed at Hume’s behest. That was why his picture had been placed among noted personalities.
Hume, according to Etawah historian Kush Chaturvedi, served as collector of Etawah two times—first in 1856 and then in 1864. In his first term, he dealt firmly with the 1857 Uprising but had to flee the district given the high intensity of the war of independence.
During his second term, Hume had got many buildings, including this college, Sadar Kotwali, Sadar Tehsil, Humegunj Galla Mandi, Victoria Memorial Hall and pucca talab constructed through his SDM Raja Laxman Singh, he said.
The Sanatan Dharm Inter College was known in the past as Hume’s High School, which introduced for English medium education in Etawah. This building was purchased in 1912 through an auction by a businessman Shyam Bihari Bhatele for ₹47,000. Sanatan Dharm Inter College was started in this building in 1914, he said.
Dr Mishra, however, rejected the college’s stand and said constructing the building was part of Hume’s work as a collector. Giving him a space with noted personalities for this reason could not be justified, he said.
To note, in the recent past, a controversy over a portrait of Jinnah in the central hall of Aligarh Muslim University had also led to a major political row in Uttar Pradesh.
Most swine flu deaths in 41-70 age group: health department
Of the 49 swine flu deaths reported in Maharashtra this year, maximum is in the age group of 41 to 70 years, 30 per cent patients suffered from hypertension and 28 per cent had diabetes, as per the data given by the state health department The deaths include 32 in 41-70 age group, eight (21-40 age group), eight (71-90 age group) and one from one to 10 age group.
NCC training centre in Gorakhpur soon
Lucknow: A training centre of National Cadet Corps will be opened in Gorakhpur soon. Reviewing the development projects in a meeting with the officers in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to acquire 10 acres of land to set up the NCC training centre. A delegation of NCC officers met him and drew his attention towards the establishment of an NCC training centre in the district.
Police constable, 3 others booked for raping woman
Palghar: Four men, including a Mumbai police constable, have been booked on charges of kidnapping, raping and extortion based on a complaint filed by a woman. Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station. However, no one has been arrested so far. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the woman said she was forced into a car by police constable Kale.
Teachers’ awards to be linked with Board exam performance
The Board examination results of the past 5 years (not less than 90% every year) will be the new criterion. Now, teachers or principals of only those schools will be considered that produced 90% result for 5 years in a row, as per an official. In the new system, there will be different standards for the principals and head teachers. The new process will be implemented from this year.
More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department
The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials. As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation.
