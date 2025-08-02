Appointment of new chief secretary likely to pave way for bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh

Senior IAS officer Shashi Prakash Goyal’s appointment as the new Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Thursday is likely to pave the way for a reshuffle in the state bureaucracy as well as in the Chief Minister’s Office. Shashi Prakash Goyal assumed charge as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on July 31. (HT)

Goyal was additional chief secretary in the CM’s Office prior to his elevation to the state’s top bureaucratic post. He also held charge of the civil aviation, estate, protocol departments and was additional resident commissioner.

After Goyal took over as the chief secretary, the charge of the civil aviation, estate, protocol departments and additional resident commissioner has been given to Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary to the chief minister. Prasad also holds charge of the home and information departments.

“There will be a need for a full-time officer at the top level in the CM office to handle the daily affairs and to coordinate between various departments. Sanjay Prasad is considered a trusted officer of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. If he continues in the CM office, then another officer will be posted in the home department or there will be a new officer in the CM office at the senior level if Prasad continues in the home department,” a state government officer said.

The chief secretary also holds charge of important posts like the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, chairman of PICUP and CEO UPEIDA.

Earlier, when Durga Shankar Mishra was the chief secretary, the then additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh was the IIDC as he was tasked with organisation of the Global Investors Summit and Ground Breaking Ceremonies. It remains to be seen if Goyal continues as IIDC and CEO UPEIDA or another officer is given the charge of the two departments at a time when the state government has started preparing for the Ground Breaking Ceremony likely to be held in October- November.

Additional chief secretary, finance, Deepak Kumar has charge of multiple departments, including agriculture production commissioner, secondary education and basic education. There is a buzz in the bureaucracy that Kumar may be relieved of the charge of some departments.

Recently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had reviewed the working of various departments and divisions. He had expressed displeasure over the working of officers heading various departments after public representatives complained to him.

“The non-performing officers and those who failed to comply with the government orders will be transferred,” a state government officer said.

The transfer of district magistrates and divisional commissioners is also in the offing. On Monday (July 28), the state government transferred 23 IAS officers, including 10 district magistrates.