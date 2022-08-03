Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Prayagraj
A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a safe precautionary landing at a village under Karachhana police station area of Prayagraj on Wednesday after suspecting some technical snag, officials said.
It was on a routine sortie from Ranchi to Prayagraj via Bihta, they added.
“Two pilots onboard the helicopter suspected some technical snag and decided to make a precautionary landing. The 29 Wing of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Prayagraj extended all needed support to the pilots,” said officials.
After confirmation of safety aspects, the helicopter then took off from the site and landed safely at Air Force Station, Bamruali in Prayagraj, public relation officer (defence), Prayagraj region, group captain Samir Gangakhedkar.
Officials said both the pilots were safe.
The Cheetah Helicopter is a high-performance helicopter designed for operation over a very wide range of conditions. The helicopter is versatile, multi-role, multi-purpose, highly manoeuvrable and rugged in construction.
-
Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Prosecution doesn’t want to put four former cops on trial
The special public prosecutor in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case informed the sessions court on Wednesday that the prosecution would withdraw the application filed in 2018 to add four former police officers as accused. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that they had taken all available material into consideration and also the order of the Bombay high court, which upheld the decision to not grant prosecution sanction against the retired policemen.
-
Government school principal in Firozabad suspended for siphoning off ₹11 cr of MDM scheme
A principal of a government-run primary school in Firozabad, who was booked by the vigilance department on July 27 for allegedly siphoning off Rs 11.46 crore of midday meal scheme, was suspended by the basic shiksha adhikari on Wednesday. SP (vigilance) Alok Sharma said a case was lodged against Chandrakant Sharma working as principal at a primary school in Jajupur at Tundla of Firozabad along with a few other employees of the basic education department and banks at the Vigilance Police Station in Agra on July 27.
-
Mangroves along Palm Beach Road in Nerul destroyed, claim greens
More than 10 hectares of mangroves along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul is in need of preservation and conservation as there are repeated instances to destroy these natural habitats, claimed the city environmentalists. The entire Palm Beach Road is 8.4km while the mangroves along 4km are destroyed as CIDCO has not transferred the area to the Forest Department. Furthermore, the mangroves department has not done anything to get the area notified either.
-
BMC shuts down two nursing homes without licence in Kandivali; FIRs against 10 more
A crackdown by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on illegal nursing homes and hospitals in Kandivali has revealed that 12 out of the 13 facilities are operating without a licence. BMC officials said two of them have now been closed while FIRs have been registered against 10 nursing homes, which are still open, and the medical staff employed there. Jeevan Hospital at Thakur Complex has also closed its nursing home operations.
-
RJD to elect new president on Oct 11, all bets on Tejashwi
Ailing former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal will hold its national council meeting to elect a new national president on October 11, according to the schedule of organizational polls announced by the party on Wednesday. Prasad, who is currently recovering from various ailments in New Delhi, has been holding the post of national president since the party's inception in 1997.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics