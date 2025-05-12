Around 52 lakh embezzled from LDA colony sub-post office in Lucknow, probe on

Days after two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of around ₹60 lakh from Mahanagar police office here, another incident of financial bungling has come to light at LDA Colony sub-post office where over ₹52 lakh of depositors’ money has allegedly been embezzled. A former contractual employee is the prime suspect in the case. (For Representation)

The matter was brought to the notice of Krishna Nagar police by Harihar Nath Mani Tripathi, assistant superintendent of west postal sub-division (with additional charge of south sub-division), who filed a formal complaint in this regard on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police, Krishna Nagar, Vikas Pandey said police have launched an investigation into the matter and further probe is in progress.

As per the complaint, Dipu Yadav, a contractual worker earlier attached to the LDA Colony sub-post office, was removed from service in February 2025.

Following his exit, the office received multiple complaints from account holders regarding misuse of their deposited funds. Investigations revealed that Yadav had fraudulently opened fake accounts, issued unauthorised passbooks and misappropriated funds.

Key victims include Shweta Upadhyay ( ₹1.2 lakh), Ram Singh ( ₹40,000), and Aparna Singh ( ₹1 lakh). The complaint also highlights the involvement of one Vipin Kumar, whose savings account at the same post office received several unauthorised closure credits from these accounts. Many of these funds were withdrawn in cash or transferred to a bank account.

So far, complaints regarding the misappropriation of ₹52,43,949 have been received and departmental investigations are ongoing. Authorities suspect that more such fraudulent transactions may be uncovered during the course of the inquiry.