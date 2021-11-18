The court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) here has issued an arrest warrant against dancer Sapna Chaudhary for not appearing before it in connection with a case related with refund of money to ticket buyers of a dance programme in Lucknow in which she did not turn up. Shantanu Tyagi, ACJM, on November 17 issued the arrest warrant against Sapna Chaudhary and fixed November 22 as next date of hearing.

Chaudhary had to perform at an event organised at Tulsi Upvan in Lucknow on October 13, 2018. For this event, tickets were sold for ₹300 each. However, she did not turn up for the event which was scheduled from 3pm to 10pm.

An application was filed against Chaudhary on May 1, 2019, in the ACJM court levelling charges of forgery and breach of trust. Earlier, on January 20, 2019, an application was filed in the same court against the organisers, including Junaid Ahmad, Ebad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay, of the event.

The court has taken cognizance of all applications. The court had also rejected a discharge application of Sapna Chaudhary on September 4, 2021. Now, charges are to be framed against her and others. A discharge application is a remedy available to the person who has been framed maliciously in a case.