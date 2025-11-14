As civic rift eases, Lucknow Municipal Corporation executive committee clears key decisions

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) executive committee on Thursday passed several key civic and administrative decisions after previous meetings on October 24 and 30 failed to reach a consensus due to a rift between mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar. However, Thursday’s meeting signalled an end to the rift. LMC executive committee meeting in progress on Thursday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The major decisions approved included strict implementation of the Supreme Court’s November 7 directive on stray dogs, a 10% rebate on house tax and water tax for residential properties equipped with solar panels and a one-month drive against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents in the city,

The mayor chaired the meeting at the LMC headquarters. Those who attended the meeting included LMC executive committee vice-president Charanjeet Gandhi, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, additional municipal commissioners Lalit Kumar, Pankaj Srivastava, Arun Kumar Gupta, and senior officials from all departments.

10% tax rebate for solar panel holders

The executive committee approved a 10% rebate on house tax and water tax for residential properties equipped with solar panels. The decision aims to promote renewable energy adoption under the PM Surya Awas Yojana and reduce dependency on traditional electricity sources, officials said.

SC order on stray dogs: Civic

body to build animal shelters

The LMC also decided to strictly implement the Supreme Court’s November 7 directive on stray dogs. The civic body will now build dedicated animal shelters so that sterilised dogs are not released back into public areas near schools, hospitals, or bus stands.

The Supreme Court on November 7 directed that all government institutions, including hospitals, public sports complexes, bus stands, depots, and railway stations, be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs, taking note of the “alarming rise” in dog-bite incidents across the country.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice N.V. Anjaria held that it would be the responsibility of the local authorities concerned to remove stray dogs from such premises and relocate them to designated shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

Crackdown on illegal

Bangladeshis, Rohingya

The mayor also directed all zonal officers and sanitary inspectors to launch a one-month drive against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya residents in the city. She said the campaign will be carried out in coordination with local police and district administration to ensure peace and law enforcement. “There will be no compromise on Lucknow’s safety and security,” she asserted, adding that detailed reports from every zone will be reviewed weekly.

Equal pay for computer operators,

panel for junior engineers on contract

The committee approved equal pay for 102 computer operators, setting their monthly salary at ₹19,800. The decision addresses a long-standing grievance. Additionally, the mayor directed officials to form a committee to review the pay structure of junior engineers working on contract. The panel will submit its report in the next meeting, after which a decision on salary revision will be taken.

Infrastructure, revenue enhancements

The committee also cleared a proposal to construct a public utility building at Natkur village (Sarojini Nagar) from MLA Rajeshwar Singh’s fund. It approved the auction of Shop No. 6 in Hathi Khana through open bidding to enhance transparency and revenue.

In addition, the LMC finalised zone-wise tendering for parking lots to ensure accountability, uniform fee structures, and regional balance.

To support small traders, the corporation also approved 366 new shops under the model vending zone project, including 90 near Novelty Cinema, 90 at Matiyari, 85 near Manak Nagar Bridge, 59 near Sky Hilton Hotel, and 42 at Vibhuti Khand.

Nod for plantation using Miyawaki method

The executive committee also approved a proposal to plant trees using the Miyawaki method under the “Upvan Scheme” to increase the city’s green cover. Approximately 3.7 hectares of municipal corporation-owned land at Natkur village (Sarojini Nagar tehsil) has been approved for tree plantation under this scheme.

Along with the tree plantation, a high-tech nursery will also be established, where arrangements will be made for the protection of the plants. The committee also clarified that no permanent construction will be undertaken on this land and it will be reserved solely for environmental use.

Renaming of roads, public spaces okayed

The committee approved proposals to rename several city roads and parks, including:

* Chudi Wali Gali in Chowk Ward as 1008 Tirthankar Neminath Marg.

* The road from Ring Road to Sahara States in Jankipuram II as folk singer the late Kamala Srivastava Marg.

* Green belt in Faizullaganj III as Ahilyabai Holkar Upvan

* Banarasi Tola Marg near Puraniya Road as Sant Kumar Rai Marg.