As Kanwar Yatra peaks, schools in two western UP districts shut from July 16 to 23

Shortly after students in western Uttar Pradesh returned to classrooms following summer vacations, the administration ordered closure of schools across Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts from July 16 to 23 in view of traffic and safety concerns during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. The decision comes as the Kanwar Yatra reaches its peak, with Sawan’s Shivratri on July 23 expected to draw massive crowds. (Sourced)

Meerut district magistrate (DM) VK Singh issued an order, stating, “The significant increase in the movement of Kanwariyas during this period necessitates measures to ensure public safety and manage traffic effectively. Schools will remain closed to protect students and avoid disruptions.” Schools are scheduled to reopen on July 24.

In Muzaffarnagar, a similar directive was issued earlier by district magistrate Umesh Mishra, mandating the closure of all government and private schools, including primary, secondary, degree, and technical institutions, from July 16 to 23.

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Rajesh Kumar stated that notices were sent to all educational institutions, including those affiliated with U.P. Board, CBSE, and ICSE. “Strict action will be taken against any school found operating during this period,” Kumar warned.

Meanwhile, Bareilly DM Avinash Singh has announced a holiday in schools on all four Mondays of the Sawan month. The order covers all secondary, basic education, CBSE, ICSE, and other board schools; colleges, ITIs, and institutions within a 5-km radius of Delhi Road and Badaun Road; and technical and vocational educational institutions.

In Badaun, the district administration has decided to keep primary schools (classes 1-8) closed every Saturday and Monday during the Sawan month.

The Kanwar Yatra has also sparked concerns about law and order, with reports of vandalism by Kanwariyas in Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. These incidents have heightened the administration’s vigilance, with additional security measures deployed along key routes to prevent unrest.

The pilgrimage has significantly disrupted normal life, particularly on the Delhi-Meerut Highway, which was converted into a one-way route starting Monday afternoon to accommodate Kanwariyas. This decision has led to severe traffic congestion, with commuters reporting delays of 2 to 3 hours to cover a 10-minute journey in areas like Muradnagar. One lane of the highway is now dedicated to Kanwariyas, while the other is reserved for vehicular traffic.

Local residents and commuters are bracing for further disruptions as the Kanwar Yatra progresses toward its culmination on Shivratri.

The administration has urged the public to plan travel accordingly and avoid non-essential journeys along the affected routes.