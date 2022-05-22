As mercury soars, protests over power cuts increase in Lucknow
Lucknow Irked with prolonged power cuts at night amid sweltering heat, irate residents have given vent to their anger at six substations in the state capital during the past one month. At some substations, police had to intervene to maintain peace.
After disruption of power supply in Bangla Bazar at 10.15 pm on Friday night, residents kept on waiting for restoration till 3.30 am Saturday. When power supply was not restored, some locals entered the Bangla Bazar substation and shut down all the feeders supplying other areas linked to the substation. The scared staff of the substation ran away fearing a backlash from the residents. Later, police were called and they brought the situation under control after slight use of power .
Executive engineer Bhagat Singh said, “The power supply was disrupted due to an underground cable fault which was located and repaired at 6.30 am in the morning.”
He said, “Locating the underground cable fault is not easy, but our staff located it and repaired it.”
Earlier, angry residents mobbed the substation at Nadan Mahal Road on April 3, following a 10-hour power cut. On April 5, angry residents and traders again created a ruckus at this substation following another prolonged power cut. On April 11, residents demonstrated at Ashiana substation due to a 10-hour power cut. On May 14, people demonstrated in the Chowk Sarrafa Bazar over the power crisis for more than 8 hours. On May 16, due to a cable fault in Rajnikhand, there was a power failure for 18 hours and agitated people created a ruckus outside the substation.
LESA officials say that demand during summer has increased beyond expectations, touching around 1400 MW during peak hours. Now load on all the transformer’s has increased so LESA is working to strengthen its infrastructure to combat prolonged power cuts. Besides that, instructions have been given to attend local faults at the earliest so that power cuts due to local faults do not create unrest among the residents.
‘No order for surrender, cancellation of ration cards in U.P.’
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday made it clear that no new order had been issued regarding surrender or cancellation of ration cards in the state. It also said that recovery orders too had not been issued—neither by the government nor by the concerning department. Sorabh Babu further clarified that the eligibility/ineligibility criteria of household ration cards were ascertained vide GO dated October 07, 2014 and no new changes had been made since then.
We have expectations of justice from court: Mufti-e-Banaras
Mufti-e-Banaras, Maulana Abdul Batin Nomani, the secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, has said, “We have expectations of justice from the court.” Nomani was chairing a meeting of the committee's members and prominent citizens, in Bunkar Colony, on Sunday, when he made the comment. He appealed to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. The committee's advocates Mumtaz Ahmad and Tauheed Ahmad threw light on legal points.
Safe School Vahan policy: Ludhiana police direct school bus drivers to follow safety regulations
Ahead of summer vacations in schools, the traffic police held meetings with school van and bus drivers to apprise them of the rules and recommendations of Safe School Vahan policy. The police also warned the operators to complete all the formalities during summer break, after which it would initiate a massive drive against the violators. Summer vacations in schools are expected to start from the first week of June.
Teachers’ recruitment: UPSESSB to undertake double verification of vacant posts
In a first, Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) will undertake a double verification of vacant posts in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools of the state before initiating a new teachers' recruitment drive to fill them, say officials aware of the decision. The decision to undertake a second verification of the posts was conveyed to the officials concerned in a meeting held at the government level on May 19.
UP budget session: Main oppn party SP gathers ammo against govt
Lucknow: In the budget session of the UP legislature beginning Monday, the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party with increased strength in the state assembly, will attempt to corner the state government over many issues. The Samajwadi Party, which had won 47 seats in the UP assembly in 2017, won 111 seats in 2022.
