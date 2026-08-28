Global warming worsens fury of falling glaciers, floods | Number Theory

Scientists are considering a rock and ice avalanche as a possible primary cause of the flash flood that travelled downstream of Bhote Koshi, Trishuli, and Narayani (called Gandak on the Indian side) rivers in Nepal, causing unprecedented loss of lives and property. Reuters photo

“Landsat 9 captured very clear images of the Himalayan glacier that collapsed, triggering the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal. Estimating very roughly from these images, it appears that the area that failed may have spanned ~1 km² of ice and rock.”, Robert Rhode, Chief Scientist at Berkeley Earth said in a post on microblogging site X.

The scale and destructive force of the disaster prompted comparisons with a tsunami. While the exact sequence of events that triggered the flood remains under investigation, a warming climate is making these cataclysmic events more likely. Here is why.