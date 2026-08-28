Who is Brittany Fortinberry? Indiana teacher accused in underage sex case finalizes divorce as criminal case continues

Fortinberry remains jailed while awaiting trial on 47 criminal charges. Prosecutors alleged that she sexually abused several teenage students over multiple years. She supplied alcohol and controlled substances to minors, and engaged in sexual activities with students as young as 13 years old. She has been charged but has not been convicted, and the allegations will be tested in court.

The divorce was completed on August 25, more than a year after Nicholas filed to end the marriage as the criminal investigation unfolded.

Former Indiana teacher Brittany Fortinberry has finalized her divorce from husband Nicholas Fortinberry, according to TMZ. The development comes as she faces dozens of criminal charges in an alleged underage sex abuse case.

Why did Brittany Fortinberry finalize her divorce during an ongoing criminal case?

Why did Brittany Fortinberry finalize her divorce during an ongoing criminal case?

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Who is Brittany Fortinberry? Brittany Fortinberry, 33, worked as a math teacher in Indiana before her arrest. Authorities have alleged that she abused her position of trust by engaging in inappropriate relationships with students over an extended period.

According to charging documents cited by the New York Post, investigators believe that at least six students came out as victims. Prosecutors have said Fortinberry provided minors with alcohol and psychedelic mushrooms before engaging in sexual activity. According to WTHR, a teenage boy said Fortinberry invited him over to use drugs, praised his appearance, and later initiated sex with him in her garage. He alleged she then returned to bed with her husband while he slept in the children’s room.

She has denied the allegations through the legal process and remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty.

Investigators also alleged that, during one incident, some students were instructed to wear masks resembling those from the “Scream” film franchise.

Court records show Fortinberry faces 47 criminal charges that includes charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of material harmful to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sending sexual messages and videos to 17 and 18 year old boys who served as her teacher assistants at Eminence Schools

If convicted on all counts and ordered to serve consecutive sentences, she could face life imprisonment

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Divorce finalised while criminal case moves forward According to TMZ, the divorce settlement awarded Fortinberry her personal belongings, including clothing, shoes and makeup. Nicholas Fortinberry retained ownership of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica and a Toyota 4Runner.

The settlement also gives Nicholas sole legal custody of the couple’s child. The agreement reportedly stated that custody arrangements could change if she is released from custody before the criminal proceedings conclude. The couple also sold their shared home and agreed to divide the proceeds.

Nicholas Fortinberry filed for divorce in February 2025, around the time authorities began investigating the allegations against his wife.