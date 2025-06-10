As teachers vote, students wait!

While the Lucknow University campus remained abuzz throughout the last week amid nominations, canvassing and polling for the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association elections, a stark silence shrouded the once-vibrant Lucknow University Students’ Union (LUSU), dormant for nearly two decades. LUTA elected new office-bearers on May 31 (File photo)

Once a powerful voice for student issues ranging from academics to infrastructure, LUSU has not seen elections since 2005 when Lucknow University suspended student polls citing the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directives based on the Lyngdoh Commission’s recommendations.

However, as the LUTA office-bearers were sworn in for various positions during the general body meeting on Wednesday, the demand for LUSU polls resurfaced in a significant manner. Transport minister Daya Shankar Singh, who held the post of president and general secretary of LUSU in the late 90s, pointed out that the students’ body also had a role to play in the freedom struggle.

“LUSU has hosted freedom fighters like Subhash Chandra Bose, and several prime ministers from time to time. The Chhatra Sangh Bahwan was constructed in 1926, and it always had a role in fighting for social causes and for students’ struggle, including fee hike, academics and others. Today, most of those with resources are only getting an opportunity to join politics, but the student union back then was a democratic platform that imbibed natural leadership,” he said.

“When teachers’ union and karmachari union can hold elections in the university, revival of student union should be brought back to focus,” Singh said, attributing his rise to student politics.

“Student politics laid the foundation for my political career. Not just me but several leaders in the state and even at the centre have evolved out of active student politics in different universities,” he added.

Three-time Samajwadi Party MLA Arvind Singh ‘Gope’, who also evolved out of student politics, said that LUSU was a nursery for well-read leaders. “The well-read young leaders are not getting an opportunity in active politics. We have always stood in favour of the revival of student politics, and it has also been one of the key demands of the party. The silence in the name of student politics is detrimental for the next generation of politicians,” said Gope.

According to BJP state vice-president Santosh Singh, as a student leader, he got exposed to grassroots politics, built an understanding for education and societal problems, tackled issues and held protests. “If the university, government and courts work together for the revival of LUSU polls, we will surely get good politicians in near future,” said Singh.

Pawan Pandey, an MLA from Akbarpur constituency who has been LUSU president and general secretary in the past, opined that student politics provided an opportunity to people from humble and rural backgrounds. “There have been several ministers across the country, and not just in U.P., who have emerged from LU’s student politics. It taught us the importance of struggle and built an understanding of people and politics. We even went to the Supreme Court to get the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Commission reviewed. Student politics helped fight corruption at the university,” Pandey said.

Abhishek Kumar Singh ‘Ashu’ who has held LUSU president and vice-president posts, said the absence of student body elections is a loss to society.

According to Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA) president Manoj Pandey, he has written several letters to the governor demanding the revival of LUSU elections. “Students’ unions are nurseries of democracy, and it is important that LUSU is revived. The vacuum has led the political gharanas to take over,” said Pandey.

National coordinator of National Student Union of India (NSUI) Vishal Singh said that when premier institutes like Delhi University and Jawaharlal National University (JNU) can hold elections, the silence on student elections in the state does not make sense.

“Student politics help in overall personality development and growth in politics. The university has nurtured several modern-day politicians, and the authorities should look into the revival of LUSU,” said Singh.

Sub-secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Lucknow, Jatin Shukla said revival of student politics is one of their key demands. “It provides a stage for raising various issues and also helps in developing not just politicians but also teachers, bureaucrats and other professionals,” said Shukla.