Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP Police recreates scene of encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad | WATCH

UP Police recreates scene of encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad | WATCH

ByAryan Prakash
Apr 25, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Asad Ahmad and his aide Ghulam, both accused in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, were killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force in Jhansi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday recreated the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the UP cops present at the spot where Asad and Ghulam were gunned down in an encounter by the UP Police Special Task Force on April 13.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already set up a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad's son. The panel includes retired high court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra snd retired director general Vijay Kumar Gupta, and will look into all the aspects of the encounter.

According to the UP STF, the encounter took place at 12.45 pm on April 13 when two teams intercepted Asad and Ghulam on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway. Both were absconding after being named in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was gunned down in Prayagraj on February 24.

Uttar Pradesh Police team recreating scene of encounter of Asad Ahmad in Jhansi. (Twitter/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Police team recreating scene of encounter of Asad Ahmad in Jhansi. (Twitter/ANI)

The duo were sighted on a bike 100 metres away from the Parichha dam bend around 11.30 am. When asked to stop and surrender, both the accused sped up their vehicle and entered a narrow lane. The UP Police said Asad and Ghulam fell on the ground when cornered and started firing with foreign-made weapons. The STF retaliated and the exchange of fire from both sides lasted 30 minutes. During the retaliatory firing by the police, Asad and Ghulam were killed.

Asad was killed two days before his father Atiq Ahmad and uncle Ashraf were gunned down by three shooters in Prayagraj. They were being taken for medical test when Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya shot them while posing as journalists with video cameras, mike and press identity card. Atiq Ahmad was shot nine times in head and chest while Ashraf received five bullet injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
atiq ahmad uttar pradesh police
atiq ahmad uttar pradesh police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out