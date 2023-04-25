UP Police recreates scene of encounter of Atiq Ahmad's son Asad | WATCH

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday recreated the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the UP cops present at the spot where Asad and Ghulam were gunned down in an encounter by the UP Police Special Task Force on April 13.



The Uttar Pradesh government has already set up a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad's son. The panel includes retired high court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra snd retired director general Vijay Kumar Gupta, and will look into all the aspects of the encounter.



According to the UP STF, the encounter took place at 12.45 pm on April 13 when two teams intercepted Asad and Ghulam on the Kanpur-Jhansi highway. Both were absconding after being named in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was gunned down in Prayagraj on February 24. Uttar Pradesh Police team recreating scene of encounter of Asad Ahmad in Jhansi. (Twitter/ANI)

The duo were sighted on a bike 100 metres away from the Parichha dam bend around 11.30 am. When asked to stop and surrender, both the accused sped up their vehicle and entered a narrow lane. The UP Police said Asad and Ghulam fell on the ground when cornered and started firing with foreign-made weapons. The STF retaliated and the exchange of fire from both sides lasted 30 minutes. During the retaliatory firing by the police, Asad and Ghulam were killed.



Asad was killed two days before his father Atiq Ahmad and uncle Ashraf were gunned down by three shooters in Prayagraj. They were being taken for medical test when Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya shot them while posing as journalists with video cameras, mike and press identity card. Atiq Ahmad was shot nine times in head and chest while Ashraf received five bullet injuries.

