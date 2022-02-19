ASI begins excavation in ‘iconic’ Hastinapur

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has started excavation in Hastinapur after a gap of 70 years as the place has been selected to be developed as an ‘iconic site’ under a scheme of the central government.

The centre’s scheme proposes to set up an Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation (IIHC), under the ministry of culture, and develop five archeological sites as ‘iconic sites’ with on-site museums.

The selected sites includes Hastinapur (UP), Sivsagar (Assam), Rakhigarhi (Haryana), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)

Hastinapur is located 30 km from the district headquarter in Meerut and is considered to be the capital of the ‘Kuru Kingdom’ of the Mahabharat period.

Meerut district magistrate K Balaji held a meeting with officials in this regard on Thursday and directed sub-divisional magistrate of Mawana area Amit Kumar Gupta, regional tourist officer Anju Choudhary and other officials to identify a 5-acre land to set up a museum.

Balaji said the ‘iconic sites’ and museums would help attract tourists and provide authentic information about history and culture to researchers and those having keen interest in history.

An ASI team started excavation at a notified area called ‘Ulta Khera’ a week ago.

Historian K K Sharma said the last time excavation was carried out in Hastinapur was in in 1950 under the supervision of famous archeologist Dr B B Lal. Now, after 70 years the ASI has again started excavation at the site.

Prof Sharma further said: “It’s an appreciable step taken by the union government,” and added that “being a teacher of history, I can say that such excavations on sites like Hastinapur provide an opportunity to peep into the rich history of the area through the authentic findings.”

The on-site museums at the ‘iconic sites’ would house things found in the excavation, along with description of rich heritage and culture of the country.

While other towns and places flourished and developed after independence, Hastinapur still wears a deserted look.

The place was included among the five sites to be developed as a ‘iconic sites’ as Hastinapur finds its mention in the Mahabarat and also in ancient Jain texts.

Hastinapur is also believed to have been the capital of the kingdoms of Kaurvas and Pandvas. Archeologists claim to have discovered deposits associated with the Mahabharat period. The ongoing excavation may help find a link of it.

Prof Sharma, however, said that encroachments in and around the notified sites of the ASI is an issue of concern because such encroachment destroys some significant links of archeology forever.