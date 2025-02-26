Asim Arun vows justice after Dalit family’s wedding called off in Mathura

Minister for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun has vowed strict action after a Dalit family’s wedding plans were disrupted by a caste-based attack in Karnawal village of Mathura district on Friday night. The incident, triggered by a minor traffic dispute, led to violence against the brides-to-be and their relatives, forcing the grooms’ families to cancel the marriages and return. With 15 arrests already made, Arun assured the victims of full government support. Minister for social welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun at village Karnawal in Mathura on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Asim Arun, who visited the victims’ family on Wednesday, pledged legal action against the perpetrators. “The goons of Samajwadi Party thought that they could attack members of our family and could insult them and yet go free. The chief minister has taken this matter seriously. The accused will face the Gangster Act, and the case will be pursued in a fast track court for justice,” he said.

The minister asserted that the state government stands with the aggrieved family and assured support in arranging future marriages for the affected daughters.

“The outdated caste-based mindset must end. Modernisation is not just about technology but also about ensuring social equality,” he added.

On Friday night, a barat from Rajasthan’s Deeg district reached Karnawal for the weddings of Padam Singh’s two daughters. Ahead of the ceremony, both brides visited a beauty parlour and were returning with their relatives when their car accidentally brushed against a motorcycle, according to the FIR.

Three men on the motorcycle allegedly initiated an argument, which turned into a physical assault on the brides-to-be and their family members. The attackers reportedly snatched valuables, dragged the women out of the car, and called for reinforcements, leading to further clashes.

Despite police intervention, the grooms and their families decided to return, calling off the weddings. The fallout from the attack left the village tense, with reports of another barat from the Yadav community changing its venue to Mathura city instead of Karnawal due to the prevailing atmosphere.

A case was registered under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of rioting, wrongful confinement, snatching, and attempt to murder, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Mathura police have arrested all 15 named accused, most of whom belong to the OBC community.

The incident has drawn the attention of authorities, with SC/ST Commission member Dinesh Bharat also visiting the affected family. Meanwhile, local BJP leaders, including MLA Pooran Prakash, accompanied the minister during his visit.