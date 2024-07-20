ASP to oppose demolition of houses in Lucknow’s Haider Canal vicinity

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief and Lok Sabha MP from Nagina seat, Chandra Shekhar Azad said that his party will oppose the demolition of the houses located near Haider Canal in the city for construction of the elevated road. ASP chief Chandra Shekhar Azad (HT FIle Photo)

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday, Azad said, “instead of demolishing the houses, the state government should increase the height of the elevated road or change the route of the road. If the state government orders for the demolition of houses, the ASP will launch a protest movement.

“Those whose houses were demolished in Akbar Nagar are yet to be rehabilitated properly. They have been allotted poor quality houses, there are no civic amenities in the area and employment opportunities in the area are dim.

“The residents of Ayodhya whose houses had been demolished under the beautification drive have taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha election. If the BJP continues with its bulldozer policy, the voters will teach it a lesson in the assembly by-poll as well as the 2027 assembly election,” he said.

The majority of the Dalits in Uttar Pradesh do not own land. To empower Dalits the state government should allot them waste land or the gram samaj land.

Terming the order directing all the eateries along Kanwar yatra route to display the name of the owners as discriminatory, Azad said that the order will divide society.