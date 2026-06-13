Assault in police custody: Court orders registering case against 4 Agra S-Is, 1 head constable

A case was registered against four sub-inspectors and a woman head constable of the Sikandra police station of Agra in compliance with an order by the district sessions judge, Agra, after a woman complained of being beaten in police custody. The case has been registered against S-Is Neelesh Sharma, Surjeet Singh, woman S-I Neha and woman head constable Seema. (For Representation)

The case has been registered against sub-inspectors Neelesh Sharma, Surjeet Singh, woman S-I Neha and woman head constable Seema at Sikandra police station under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 305(a) (theft) 324(2) (mischief) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita late on Thursday night.

The complainant Seema Sikarwar had complained before the court that the accused sub-inspectors had damaged belongings in her house during her arrest and was later badly beaten by the cops after she was brought to the Sikandra police station.

Sikarwar was arrested by the police on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued in a matter lodged at the Shahganj police station in relation to a scuffle.

The court observed that at the time of remand of complainant, the medical examination conducted, revealed no external injury but in the latest medical examination by a panel constituted, three injuries were mentioned with advice for an X ray examination with regard to one injury.

The court held that such injuries caused while in police custody are in violation of a ruling by the Supreme Court in DK Basu versus State of West Bengal AIR 1997 and falls in the category of violation of human rights. Thus, the court ordered registering a case against the police personnel.

The police applied for revision petition but the court of the district sessions judge dismissed the plea on Thursday, holding that such revision was not legally maintainable, hence a case was registered on Thursday at Sikandra police station.