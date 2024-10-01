Assets deadline ends, 7.88L Uttar Pradesh government staff submit details till September 29

The deadline for Uttar Pradesh government employees to declare their movable and immovable assets expired on Monday and 7,88,506 employees submitted the details on the Manav Sampada Portal till September 29, according to the appointment and personnel department. The data of the employees who have submitted details of the assets (on the last day on Monday) will be compiled after September 30 midnight. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

They are among the 8,44,374 state government employees registered on the portal, the department said.

The state government has already warned employees that if they fail to declare details of the assets by September-end, they will be marked absent and not receive their monthly salary.

A state government officer said those who submitted the details of their assets on the portal include 91% employees of the agriculture department, 90% of the information department, 89% of the estate department, 87% of the finance department, 83% of the revenue department, 82% of the environment department, 79% of the administrative reforms, 78% of the industrial development, 77% of technical education, 74% of the basic education, 73% of the tourism department and 61% of health department.

After the launch of the portal in August 2023, the state government directed officers and employees to declare their movable and immovable assets on it by December 31, 2023, but few employees complied with the order.

In an order issued in January 2024, government officers and employees were told that the declaration of assets is mandatory under Uttar Pradesh Government Employees Conduct Rules 1956.

The employees were once again warned that non-compliance will have an adverse impact on their career prospects.

In separate orders on June 6, August 17, August 30 and September 19, the government again directed the employees to comply with the order. Till August 31, 74 % employees submitted the details of the assets.

IAS, IFS, IPS and PCS officers declare details of their movable and immovable assets on the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW). The state government has decided to integrate SPARROW with the Manav Sampada Portal.