At 11.8°, Lucknow feels nip in the air, fog expected today

LUCKNOW The state capital woke up to a nip in the air with the minimum temperature plummeting from 15.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 11.8 degrees on Wednesday. The Met department predicted that the minimum will hover around the 12 degrees mark on Thursday and east UP will be shrouded in dense fog in the early morning hours. But after that, the yellow and orange alerts for fog will not be in place. People sport warm cloths as mercury dips in Lucknow on Wednesday, (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“This drop in temperature was due to the cold Westerly winds moving over the state. After they pass, the temperature will go up by a few notches, before the inevitable decrease begins again closer to December,” explained Met department Lucknow in-charge Mohd Danish.

After a couple of days, a three to four degree increase in temperature will be seen, he said.

“We are in November, and are yet to encounter the real winter cold of Lucknow, which is still a week or two away,” he added. Due to a change in wind speed over UP, again due to the Westerly winds, the state encountered a couple of days of intense fog. The Met Department has not issued alerts for fog up to November 26, said Danish.

As per the Met department’s forecast for Thursday, Lucknow will be experiencing moderate fog late at night and early in the morning, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 27 degrees and 12 degrees, respectively. As for UP, the weather is most likely to be dry with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places, and dense fog in parts of east UP.

On Thursday, Bulandshahr and Etawah recorded the lowest day temperatures with 24 degrees and 24.8 degrees, respectively, while the lowest night temperatures were recorded in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Kanpur city, with 10 degrees, 10.1 degrees and 10.2 degrees, respectively.