At Davos meeting, UP to be presented as attractive investment destination, says minister

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will be presented as an attractive investment destination before global CEOs and other big investors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled in Davos (Switzerland) from January 14 to 20, said Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, UP industrial development minister. UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ reviewing preparations for UP’s participation in the World Economic Forum meet in Davos. (Sourced)

He said there will be strong participation and representation of UP at the Forum meeting.

“The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion will be set up for the first time in Davos. People from all over the world will get a glimpse of the industrial development and culture of the state. Investors from various countries will be invited to invest in UP that has become the growth engine of the country,” said the minister while reviewing preparations for the Davos event in a meeting with officers at Picup Bhawan auditorium on Friday.

‘Nandi’ said WEF will prove to be a suitable place for UP to achieve its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2027. “Our objective is to present UP as an attractive investment destination before global CEOs and other big investors. It will open doors for investors from all over the world to invest in UP. The WEF conference in Davos will strengthen Uttar Pradesh in achieving the target of one-trillion dollar economy,” he emphasised.

A delegation of UP government will participate in the WEF meet in Davos. Along with industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, the team will include finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and secretary to the chief minister Amit Singh. The delegation will reach Davos on January 14.

In the review meeting, ‘Nandi’ instructed officers that UP’s business environment and its culture should be prominently displayed in the pavilion of the state government. He said detailed information should be given about the policies implemented for industrial development and business facilities in the state while the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme should also be presented beautifully in the pavilion

The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization that sets the agenda for the entire world economy. The forum engages business, technology, political, academic and other leaders in the society to shape the global, regional and industry agenda. More than 1,000 global CEOs, industry leaders, technology experts, heads of state and government will attend the Davos conference.

On behalf of the Government of India, Union ministers Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri and Ashwani Vaishnav will attend the WEF meeting.