At many places in Kanpur, Ravana’s effigy is not burnt

Kanpur: Dussehra is celebrated across the country, burning the effigies of demon King Ravana.

But at many places in Kanpur, Ravana’s effigy is not set on fire.

Derapur Ram Leela in Kanpur has the tradition of throwing away the effigy from a mound. Former chairman of the organising committee Daya Shankar Shukla said the tradition continued since inception but of late it had been tweaked. Earlier, after Lord Rama killed Ravana, his effigy was taken on a bullock cart to Lanka Teela from where it was thrown.

Now though the effigy is still not burnt on Dussehra, the practice takes places on Ekadashi in line with the scriptures. He said Lord Rama’s arrow had hit the navel region and Ravana breathed his last on Ekadashi.

Similarly, the effigy is not burnt in Kanjihari in Kanpur Deht where Ram Leela goes on for nine days minus the part of Lord Rama shooting the arrow at Ravana. Ram Kumar Dixit, 80, said this Ram Leela was 300-years-old and never in its history was Ravana’s effigy burnt.

This was done on the advice of some sages from Chitrakoot. During Dussehra, the characters presented the Rama-Ravana battle, he said. The portrayal of Ravana’s killing was on Trayodashi(13th day)

Bhagwati Mishra, 83, said Ravana was a greater scholar and out of respect his effigy was not burnt here.

In Kannauj, Ravana’s effigy is burnt on Sharad Purnima instead of on Dashmi. Shiv Kishore Mishra, organiser of this Ram Leela held every year since 1880 in Gwala ground, said Ravana died on Sharad Purnima and so his effigy was not burnt on Dashmi.

Similarly, Ravana’s effigy is not burnt at the main Ram Leela in Unnao where it was first staged 146 years ago. The tradition had remained unchanged since the beginning, said Pradeep Tiwari, adding he did not know the reason.

In Shivala, Kanpur, Ravana is worshipped on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi. The premises have a small temple where the priests perform the rituals. Sagar Narayan Tiwari said Ravana was a great king and a scholar par excellence. He was worshipped because of his virtues.

