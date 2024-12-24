Atal health fair Inaugurated:What I couldn’t achieve as CM, Yogi has accomplished: Rajnath

letters@hindustantimes.com HT Photo (Deepak Gupta)

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for successfully eradicating the decades-old menace of Japanese Encephalitis that had claimed the lives of a large number of children in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Singh also said Adityanath has set right even hardened criminals and the most crooked people.

Singh was addressing a gathering after he and Adityanath inaugurated the two-day Atal Health Fair at Dilkusha lawn here.

“In the battle against encephalitis, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has accomplished what I could not during my tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, due to the lack of effective remedies at that time,” Rajnath Singh said after inaugurating the Atal Health Fair.

He recalled seeing parents carrying bodies of children in front of the hospital (BRD Medical College) during his student years at Gorakhpur University.

“When the BJP’s double-engine government was formed in 2017, the government led by CM Yogi Adityanath worked tirelessly to eliminate encephalitis, with Yogiji personally overseeing the efforts,” said Singh.

“Today, the number of children dying from encephalitis in Purvanchal, across Uttar Pradesh and parts of Bihar has become negligible,” he added.

He also said 22 AIIMS were approved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with more than 12 already completed and construction ongoing at four more locations.

Furthermore, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 in 2014 to 780 today, and MBBS seats have risen from 50,000 to 1.20 lakh.

The defence minister emphasised that the double-engine BJP government is committed to health welfare.

Singh praised Adityanath for launching the fast ambulance service in the state.

“The Yogi government has set a new record in increasing the number of medical colleges and seats. Since 2017, with the support of the central government, the state has initiated the construction of 27 medical colleges in different phases,” the defence minister said.

“Of these, 14 medical colleges are already functional, while work is going on in 13 others, which will soon be accessible to the public. All of this aligns with the vision of the government led by Yogiji. Shortly, every district in Uttar Pradesh will have its medical college,” Singh added.

The defence minister stated that Adityanath has brought special recognition to Uttar Pradesh by positioning it as a leading state.

The defence minister also pointed out several health schemes that were launched when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister.

“Prime Minister Modi is continuing his legacy,” Singh said.

He shared that more than 40 crore people across the country are benefitting from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which now provides free treatment up to ₹5 lakh to individuals above the age of 70.

Medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are offered at 50 to 80% lower price, and people should be informed about these centres, he added.

YOGI PRAISES RAJNATH’S ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF LUCKNOW

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday credited Rajnath Singh for development of Lucknow. He was speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Atal Health Fair.

However, Rajnath Singh emphasised that this credit should not be solely his. Singh acknowledged that the development work in Lucknow could be made possible through the cooperation of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Describing the late PM as the ‘Ajatshatru’ of Indian politics, CM praised his spontaneity and simplicity, which endeared him to people across all sections of society.