Atal’s personality a symbol of consensus, says Yogi

The entire country is remembering Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s contribution to nation-building, his commitment to democratic values and his dignified political style in public life, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on the eve of the former prime minister’s 101st birth anniversary. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his statue at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

He made the remark while paying tribute to Vajpayee by lighting a lamp in front of the former PM’s statue on the Lok Bhavan premises.

“Vajpayee’s personality is considered a symbol of dialogue, consensus and balance in the national interest in Indian politics,” the chief minister said.

Public representatives, senior administrative officers and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Various commemorative programmes will be organised across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country on Thursday to mark Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

“Through these events, an effort will be made to convey Atalji’s thoughts, policies, and contributions to the nation to the general public. His legacy will be respectfully remembered through seminars, exhibitions and cultural programmes,” the chief minister said.

“During his tenure as prime minister, the country took significant steps towards political stability, economic reforms, and a new identity at the international level. His poetic sensibility and foresight as a statesman are still seen as ideals in public life,” Adityanath said.