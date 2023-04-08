Home / Cities / Lucknow News / FIR lodged against Atiq aide in extortion case

FIR lodged against Atiq aide in extortion case

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Kareli police have booked Mohd Asaad, said to be a trusted aide of jailed former MP Atiq Ahmad, for allegedly demanding ₹10 lakh as extortion money and threatening a Prayagraj lawyer.

Kareli station house officer (SHO) Ramashray Yadav said an FIR has been registered against Asaad, Irshad and four unidentified persons in this connection. (HT File)
In his police complaint lodged Wednesday, lawyer Waqar Ahmad said Atiq’s four henchmen, including one who identified himself as Irshad aka Pullu, threatened him at gunpoint at a plot owned by the former at Saidpur. Waqar, who was allegedly made to speak to Assad over the phone, was asked to pay 10 lakh to continue construction on his land.

Asaad, who’s on the run, reportedly takes care of Atiq’s illegal real estate business and is wanted in connection with the assault on property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in December 2021. A reward of 25,000 was announced earlier on his arrest.

