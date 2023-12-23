Atiq Ahmad’s relative arrested for 100 crore fake e-way bill fraud

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Meerut-based businessman Qamar Ahmed Ansari, a relative of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in a tax evasion case of over ₹100 crore, officials said on Friday. Ansari owns Paragon Aluminum LLP in Sahibabad. Delhi residents Daljeet Singh and Rishi Anand are his partners at another firm

Ansari, who owns and is a partner at many companies, caused losses of over ₹100 crore to the state exchequer by showing bogus supply of materials from shell firms to his companies through fake e-way bills, they added.

“Ansari’s niece is married to a nephew of Dr Ikhlaaq Ahmad, who is the husband of Atiq Ahmad’s sister Ayesha Noorie,” said Brijesh Kumar Singh, STF additional superintendent of police (ASP-Meerut Unit) in an official note to the press. He said the STF was investigating the involvement of Atiq Ahmad in Ansari’s businesses.

“In reality, nothing was supplied or bought but only exchange of papers was done to show the sale, purchase and transportation of materials. That caused losses to the state exchequer as they got tax rebate. During investigation, no data or records were found about trucks and containers mentioned in the documents,” he added.

Ikhlaaq Ahmad is presently lodged in a jail for providing shelter to shooters involved in the sensational killing of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police gunners in Prayagraj. Ayesha Noorie and her two daughters were missing after Ikhlaaq’s arrest on April 2.