Asad’s maternal kin may claim his body for burial

PRAYAGRAJ The body of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, who was gunned down by the UP STF on Thursday, may be claimed by his maternal grandparents or one of his three aunts who are not named as accused in lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder, said family members.

Asad Ahmad’s body has been taken to the mortuary in Jhansi for a post-mortem examination. At present, there’s no one in Atiq’s family to claim Asad’s body. Atiq, his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf and sons Ali and Umar are all in jail while his wife Shaista Parveen is on the run with a reward of ₹50,000 on her head.

“Under such circumstances, Asad’s maternal grandparents or any other relative will go to Jhansi to claim his body,” said Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

After autopsy on Friday, the police may hand over Asad’s body for burial, if anyone in the family comes forward to receive it.

Atiq Ahmad has four sisters. One of them, Ayesha Noori, and her two daughters have also been made accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and are on the run.

Ayesha’s husband Akhlaq Ahmad was arrested for sheltering assailants of Umesh Pal and providing them financial help. One of Atiq’s three sisters who are not named as accused or wanted in any case may come forward to claim the body, neighbours in the Chakia area said.

Meanwhile, Atiq has also sought permission to attend his son’s funeral.

Senior lawyer Syed Naseem said only the court may grant permission to Atiq for attending the funeral of his son. However, the permission can also be denied on security grounds, he added.

Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen may also try to attend the funeral. Asad’s body is expected to be taken to the family graveyard in Kasari Masari area in Prayagraj for burial. Bodies of Atiq’s father Feroz Ahmad and other relatives were buried at the same place.

