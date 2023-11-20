Atiq’s benami properties: Over 36 people under task force scanner

PRAYAGRAJ: Over 12 white collar businessmen along with a former MLA are under the scanner of the task force constituted to identify slain Mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad’s benami properties. In the past few days, the task force has questioned four realtors and businessmen, including brother of a deceased former MLA, suspected to have amassed wealth while working in partnership with Atiq Ahmad. The task force is also investigating if Atiq had made investments in business projects of others. (Pic for representation)

Under the ongoing Operation Giraffe and Operation Octopus, the task force will discover the names and take action against those who have earned money and properties using their secret allegiance with Atiq and company following investigations.

Police officials said that many people involved in real estate business were allied with Atiq. Many were working with him to make profit using his influence while others allied themselves with him for protection or out of fear. Many of them never disclosed their allegiance to Atiq but used to provide a share of profit to Atiq and his aides.

The task force has identified around 36 such people who are to be questioned.

Police have questioned four till now.

DCP City Deepak Bhukar said a task force had been constituted for identifying the benami properties of Atiq Ahmad. Investigations revealed that Atiq not only purchased properties in the name of poor people like Hublal but also invested in projects of other realtors and builders. Many of them even used to visit Atiq in Ahmedabad Jail. A list of those who visited Atiq and Ashraf in jail is also being prepared.

Names of many people in property business have surfaced who were close to the mafia brothers. Such people belong to Chakia, Kareli, Jhalwa, Naini, Civil Lines and other areas of the city.

Atiq also had good relations with other businessmen, including some hoteliers of the city. Police have received input that Atiq made investments in a big hotel in the city. However, all inputs were being verified before taking further action, he added.

It is worth mentioning that police have till now questioned realtors Imtiyaz Chawal, Abbas Khan, Ziauddin and deceased former MLA Asif Jafri’s brother Wasif Jafri. Police have received vital clues and are carrying out investigations into the assets owned by them.

The task force constituted for investigation into Atiq’s benami properties will work under Operation Giraffe and Operation Octopus. While the first team will investigate benami properties under Operation Giraffe, the second team will grab Atiq’s aides and their illegal properties under Operation Octopus, as per police officials.

A senior police official said that the task force comprised 20 cops and would be headed by two ACPs. Likewise, eight wings of Octopus will focus on eight points to identify illegal assets of Atiq. Police will scan PDA records, revenue records, Nagar Nigam records, bank statements, income tax details, PAN dump, call details and waqf properties. The recent attachment of Atiq’s benami property at Katuhla Gauspur was carried out under Operation Octopus.