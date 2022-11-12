Audit confirms 30-year-old man died from dengue; 42 new cases in Lucknow

An audit has confirmed that dengue led to the death of a 30-year-old man at a private hospital in the city’s Alambagh on October 19. Meanwhile, Lucknow reported 42 new cases of the viral disease on Friday.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on October 16. Following his death, the health department set up a committee to audit the man’s death. The hospital was asked to submit the patient’s treatment-related documents and test reports.

“The committee confirmed the cause of death to be dengue,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, on Thursday. The deceased was a resident of the Rajnikhand area. Meanwhile, the audit of two more suspected dengue deaths was underway.

Where to look for mosquito larva

Experts said mosquito-breeding takes place in stagnated water. “Larve can grow anywhere, even inside your bedroom if a spoonful of water is left for several days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

“If one has left the earthen lamps used during festivals unattended, they must be removed immediately as they are also ideal place for mosquito breeding,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president of IMA, Lucknow.