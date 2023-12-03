Awadh Queer Pride commemorates Transgender Day of Remembrance with cultural event

close_game
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 04, 2023 05:54 AM IST

The program commenced with a minute’s silence in memory of a trans youth, 16-year-old Pranshu, who recently died by suicide due to online bullying, along with others facing similar struggles against societal pressures.

In a belated observance of Transgender Day of Remembrance, Lucknow’s queer collective, Awadh Queer Pride, organised an event at Sangeet Natak Akademi on Sunday, featuring cultural performances, insightful panel discussions, film screenings, and more.

Yadavendra Singh, founding member of Lucknow-based queer collective Awadh Queer Pride, welcomes the audience to a celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance at Sangeet Natak Akademi on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Yadavendra Singh, founding member of Lucknow-based queer collective Awadh Queer Pride, welcomes the audience to a celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance at Sangeet Natak Akademi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In collaboration with InnerWheel Club Lucknow Rajdhani, a Fzwing of a global women’s association in Lucknow, the program commenced with a minute’s silence in memory of a trans youth, 16-year-old Pranshu, who recently died by suicide due to online bullying, along with others facing similar struggles against societal pressures.

Following an energetic Kathak performance by Ajeet, a community member, a panel discussion on trans issues and legal recourses unfolded. The panel, comprising members of the trans community, a representative from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), and the President of InnerWheel Club, shared their personal experiences. They delved into government benefits and existing laws designed for trans community empowerment, emphasising the importance of demanding and exercising their rights.

The audience enjoyed a brief film screening, followed by a book reading session by author Mahendra Bhisma. The program showcased vibrant elements, including a professional tarot card reader welcoming attendees at the venue entrance.

Renowned trans personalities and social workers, including Ramkali, founder of shelters for trans persons and a DLSA member, Amrita, leading efforts in establishing separate toilets for trans men and women in multiple UP prisons, and Ayush, organiser of Kanpur’s first-ever Pride Walk this year, graced the event. The celebration of Transgender Day of Remembrance at Sangeet Natak Akademi on Sunday was welcomed by Yadavendra Singh, a founding member of the Lucknow-based Awadh Queer Pride collective.

