Awareness drive: ‘Mahila Beat’ cops hit Lucknow streets, classrooms to highlight issues

In a step towards women’s safety and empowerment, Lucknow Police Commissionerate launched a special campaign called ‘Mahila Beat’ across all city zones. The campaign will focus on creating awareness among women and students about safety measures, legal rights, and emergency helplines. The Mahila Beat campaign will continue in coming weeks with similar programmes in more schools and marketplaces (HT Photo)

“During the drive, women police teams reached schools, crowded markets, major crossings, and residential areas. They shared important information about 1090 Women Helpline, 112 Emergency Service, and the Women’s Power Line, and educated students about sensitive issues like good touch and bad touch,” a departmental release quoted police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar as saying.

Awareness programmes were held in Takrohi, busy marketplaces of Vikas Nagar, National PG College, 1090 crossing, residential areas of Jiamau and Deepdayal Park, RMS Public School in Rahimabad, Froebel Convent Inter College, and several village schools in BKT, Madiaon, Ahimamau village under Sushant Golf City and Gram Uttarawa in Nigohan.

“This initiative is not just about awareness, but about building confidence among women to reach out without fear,” a senior officer said.