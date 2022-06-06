Ayodhya airport to sport Ramayan era look
Lucknow: Passengers entering the Ayodhya airport will an ambience that would remind them of the Ramayan era, as described in epics and other texts. The airport’s building will resemble the Ram temple.
Construction work of the Maryada Purshottam Sriram Airport in Ayodhya is in full swing. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is carrying out the construction work.
According to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, the airport’s entrance and terminal will give passengers the feel of Ramayan era.
Elevation of the airport’s building would resemble Ram temple, said Dr Anil Mishra, member, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust.
Main weapon of Lord Ram, bow and arrow and various other artefacts from Ramayan era will feature on the walls of the lounge area of the airport.
The state government wants the Ayodhya airport to become operational by December 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appreciated the Ayodhya airport’s model which was put on display at the exhibition hall at third ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow on June 3.
A complete makeover of the Ayodhya railway station is also under way. The upcoming building of the railway station will also have Ramayan era features.
The Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department had signed a lease agreement for transfer of 317.855 acres of land to the AAI for the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on April 7 this year.
A total of 821 acres land has been earmarked for this project which will be executed in three phases.
In the first phase, 317.8 acres land has been given on lease to AAI, according to the state government.
The first phase involves construction of 2,200x45-metre runway and other amenities.
The Bengaluru-based Vishal Infrastructure, which bagged the bid for construction of the runway, has started work under supervision of AAI.
According to AAI officials, the first phase of the project will be completed by April 2023.
The airport project is expected to give a boost to religious tourism.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics