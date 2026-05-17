Ayodhya: BJP leaders discuss ideological strengthening, workers’ development

Party leaders stressed ideological commitment, organisational discipline and the role of workers in nation building at the BJP Lucknow Mahanagar unit’s two-day ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan-2026’ which concluded at Shri Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya on Sunday. The two-day ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan-2026’ concluded at Shri Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya on Sunday. (For representation)

Addressing the concluding session, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh spoke in detail about the party’s ideology, organisational functioning and workers’ development. He said the strength of any organisation rests on dedicated and disciplined workers.

Singh stressed the need for regular meetings of office-bearers at all levels and active participation by party functionaries. He said the BJP was not merely a political party but an ideology-based organisation, making it essential for workers to develop organisational qualities and commitment towards public service.

In the first session on ‘Ideological Foundation’, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh addressed party workers and elaborated on the BJP’s ideology, organisational culture and the role of workers in nation building. He said BJP workers shoulder not only political but also social responsibilities.

During the eighth session on ‘History and Development’, BJP state general secretary and legislative council member Anoop Gupta briefed workers about the organisation’s historical journey, growth and future challenges. He said the BJP continues to work with the resolve of national interest and Antyodaya.

The ninth session on ‘Media and Social Media’ featured BJP state media in-charge Manish Dixit and state IT cell convener Kameshwar Mishra, who spoke about the role of digital platforms in the modern era, strategies for public outreach and the importance of positive communication.

In the tenth practical session, training exhibition co-convener Raj Kumar and senior speakers trained workers in organisational functioning, public outreach, communication skills and practical aspects of political work.

Among those present were BJP leader Neeraj Singh, Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, MLA OP Srivastava, camp in-charge Om Prakash Srivastava, Manish Dixit, Kameshwar Mishra, Sudhir Halwasiya and former mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.