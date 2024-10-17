Ayodhya Deepotsav: Bid for record: 1100 people to perform largest Saryu aarti

Lucknow: In this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, two world records will be attempted. The first record will be of lighting 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) and the second will be of 1100 people performing the largest aarti together on the ghats of river Saryu . Preparations are in full swing for deepotsav. (Pic for representation)

As per information, the tourism department is busy with the preparations for creating both the world records. For 1100 people performing Aarti together, the department has written to the administration to identify local people, dharmacharyas (religious leaders) and renowned local personalities for performing the aarti and making necessary arrangements at Naya Ghat for the Guiness World Record attempt. Training will also be provided to the volunteers who would participate in the attempt, two days before the actual attempt on site.

Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said in an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times , “We are going to attempt two Guiness World Records this time during Deepotsav 2024. The first will be of lighting more than 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) in Ayodhya, breaking our earlier record of 22,30,000 diyas. Another Guiness World Record which will be attempted will be of 1100 plus archaks performing Saryu Aarti at Naya Ghat in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav. This will include pujaris (priests), Ved pathis, volunteers and common people. This will be the first of its kind endeavour and as per my knowledge it has not been attempted anywhere in India ever at this scale.”

“Training will also be given to all those participating in world record attempts by Dainik Saryu Arti Samiti responsible for everyday Saryu Arti in Ayodhya. Also, all the archaks who will perform Saryu Aarti will not be less than 15 years of age,” added the minister .

This time live artistes will also be performing in the laser and projection shows during Deepotsav. Till now the laser show was done on a huge curtain, but now artistes will perform during the laser show .

Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav celebrations are already in full swing. This year’s Deepotsav promises to be truly special, with 150 tribal representatives from Jharkhand joining as volunteers to light lamps at the ghats.

Since its inception in Ayodhya in 2017 at Ram Ki Paidi, Deepotsav has consistently set new records year after year. This year, the chief minister has announced an ambitious goal of lighting 25 lakh diyas, for which 28 lakh diyas are planned to be placed along the banks of the Saryu River. Local citizens will also be included in the festivities this year at Ram Ki Paidi, with wide-platform stairs being constructed to resemble a stadium.

To accommodate the increased number of diyas, the total number of ghats has been expanded from 51 to 55, incorporating Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and other locations. Additionally, 90,000 litres of mustard oil is expected to be used for lighting the diyas.

With the increase in the number of diyas, arrangements for cotton wicks are also underway, with plans to use 40 lakh cotton wicks. Volunteers will commence laying diyas on the ghats of Ram Ki Paidi from October 25.

Marking begins at Ram Ki Paidi, other venues

To make this year’s Deepotsav historic, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has deployed over two dozen workers to begin marking the ghats at Ram Ki Paidi. On Wednesday morning, under the guidance of vice chancellor Prof. Pratibha Goyal, deputy registrar Mohammad Sahil led the marking for the second time. He, along with Dr. Ranjan Singh, associate professor of microbiology, and the university staff, supervised the marking of areas designated for 28 lakh diyas (earthen lamps). Sahil confirmed that the marking on the ghats was expected to be completed within a week.

Volunteers from the university, local colleges and NGOs have taken up the challenge once again to break the previous record and secure a place for Ramnagari Ayodhya in the Guinness Book of World Records for yet another year in a row.

Deepotsav nodal Officer Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra stated, “Marking work on the 55 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi will be finalized within a week. By October 20, the distribution of volunteer ID cards will begin. These QR-code-equipped ID cards have feature several security measures to ensure authenticity and prevent duplication, as 30,000 volunteers prepare to spread and light 28 lakh diyas across the ghats.”

“The QR-code-equipped ID card will contain details such as the volunteer’s name, photo, mobile number, assigned deployment location and identification number. Additionally, the ID card will feature the signatures of the authorized district administration officer, the Deepotsav nodal officer, and the representative from the authorized institution or unit,” added Mishra.

Ayodhya’s Dharmapath and Rampath will also be beautifully illuminated for Deepotsav. Electricians are stationed near Ram Katha Park, preparing the lighting set-up. Extensive arrangements are underway for a spectacular lighting display throughout more than 2 kilometres along Rampath and Dharmapath. Artificial electric lights will be used to enhance decorative walls, electric gates and pillars. The lighting work is scheduled for completion by October 25.

A variety of tableaux will also be showcased during Deepotsav. On October 30, 18 tableaux will be displayed at Saket Mahavidyalaya, depicting scenes from the Ramayan era. Of these, 11 will be arranged by the information department and seven by the tourism department.