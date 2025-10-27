Ayodhya gearing up to welcome devotees for annual parikramas

The Ayodhya administration is gearing up for the annual 14 Kosi and Panchkosi Parikramas that are set to start from October 30 in which several lakh devotees from the temple city and its adjoining districts are expected to take part.

The 14 Kosi Parikrama will begin at 4:50 am on October 30 and conclude at 4:41 am on October 31, while the Panchkosi Parikrama will start at 04:02 am on November 1 and will end at 2:57 am on November 2.

The 14 Kosi Parikrama is a significant event in Ayodhya. The administration estimates that around 10 to 20 lakh devotees will participate in the parikrama. The 42-km long pilgrimage covers Ayodhya city and its outskirts.

Devotees in large numbers come to Ayodhya from Bahraich, Sitapur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gonda, Prayagraj, and even Nepal for the annual event. A section of the pilgrims will stay back to attend the Panchkosi Parikrama.

The road widening work on the parikrama path is still in progress and many areas are yet to be completed. The path is littered with potholes, debris and scattered gravel, which can be hazardous for the devotees. The drainage work on the path is still incomplete and open manholes and trenches pose a risk to the pilgrims.

The administration is working to ensure the safety of the pilgrims by providing barricades, temporary lighting and medical facilities. The municipal corporation and public works department (PWD) are working to clean and maintain the parikrama path. Preparations are also underway to establish temporary lighting, drinking water, toilets, restrooms, and first aid centres.

Executive engineer, PWD, Satyapal Singh said preparations are underway to ensure a smooth parikrama. Open ducts and potholes will be covered and barricades will be erected, he added. Deputy chief medical officer Dr Rammani Shukla has been nominated as the nodal officer for the event.

The additional director, medical health and family welfare, Ayodhya division, will provide guidance from time to time. Under the permanent medical arrangements, the health department has reserved 20 beds in Rajarshi Dasharath Medical College, Darshan Nagar, 20 beds in the district hospital, Ayodhya (male) and 10 beds in Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya.

Around 11 ambulances have been arranged in the entire Kartik Mela fair area, which will be stationed at designated locations. Around 16 temporary primary health centres are being set up along the 14 Kosi Parikrama route.

These include Shri Ram Janmabhoomi exit gate, Hanumangarhi temple, Pakka Ghat (temporary hospital with 10 beds), Mounibana, Halkara Ka Purwa, Darshan Nagar, Achari Ka Sagara, Janaura, Sahadatganj, Guptar Ghat, Afeem Kothi, Amaniganj, Brahmkund Gurudwara, and Jhunki Ghat.

Meanwhile, 11 temporary treatment centres will be set up for the Panchkosi Parikrama at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi exit gate, Pakka Ghat (7-bed hospital), Mouni Baba, Chudamani Square, Udaya Square and Jhunki Ghat.

A total of 11 ambulances will be deployed in the 14 Kosi Parikrama, 5 Kosi Parikrama and Kartik Purnima Mela areas. The main deployment sites will be Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex, Hanumangarhi, Gayaghat, Halkara Ka Purwa, Janaura, Guptar Ghat, Afeem Kothi and Jhunki Ghat.