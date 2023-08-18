Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya Haat to be another attraction in temple town

Ayodhya Haat to be another attraction in temple town

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 18, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The Ayodhya Haat will have specially designed stalls offering handicrafts of local artisans. It will also have a floating restaurant and boat services as added attraction for tourists. Ram Kutir cottages will come up for those who want to stay at the ghat.

Lucknow: An Ayodhya Haat will come up at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat on the bank of river Saryu, adding another feature to the temple town’s long list of tourist attractions.

This project is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative to transform Ayodhya into a prominent religious tourist destination. (Pic for representation)
This project is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative to transform Ayodhya into a prominent religious tourist destination. (Pic for representation)

The Ayodhya Development Authority will spearhead this project to turn the religious town into a tourist destination.

The Ayodhya Haat would also bring change in areas surrounding the ghat, said officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority.

Announcing the project on Thursday, divisional commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal stated that the project would spur local economy also.

The Ayodhya Haat will have specially designed stalls offering handicrafts of local artisans.

It will also have a floating restaurant and boat services as added attraction for tourists.

Ram Kutir cottages will come up for those who want to stay at the ghat.

A jetty will also come up at the Chaudhary Charan Singh ghat.

Cultural programmes, laser shows and musical fountains will add to Ayodhya Haat’s beauty.

Dayal assured that the highest standards of cleanliness and environmental practices would be maintained at the Haat.

This project is part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s initiative to transform Ayodhya into a prominent religious tourist destination.

The Ayodhya administration is expecting substantial increase in the number of tourists after Ram temple is opened for devotees in January next.

In the last five years, the state government has completed 17 projects worth several crores in Ayodhya as part of its policy to develop temple town as a prominent religious tourism destination of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out