Ayodhya: Hanuman Garhi seers for action against those ‘insulting’ Hindu gods
The Nirvani Ani Akhara of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has demanded stern action against those allegedly insulting Lord Shiva and other Hindu Gods and Goddesses in TV debates and at other public platforms.
The all-powerful akhara comprising “Naga Sadhus” has warned nationwide agitation on the issue. Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi temple run by Nirvani Ani Akhara in Ayodhya, on Friday, issued an appeal to all akharas and seers across the country to raise the issue.
“It has become a routine feature on TV debates to insult Lord Shiva and other Hindu Gods. This trend has gained momentum after the Gyanvapi issue in Varanasi,” said Raju Das. “But neither any action has been taken against anyone nor any FIR has been lodged against those who have insulted Lord Shiva in TV debates,” Das added.
Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, demanded registration of FIR against all those who have allegedly insulted Lord Shiva in recent TV debates. “The saint community will not take things lying down. We are closely observing everything, including ongoing protests by members of a particular community, in the name of religion,” said Ramesh Das.
The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya has also demanded stern action against those allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is among the most powerful bodies of saints in Ayodhya. Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of the Chhavni Peeth has also demanded action against those allegedly insulting Lord Shiva.
“We are closely observing everything. The authorities concerned should have taken action against those who have insulted Hindu Gods,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das. The Bajrang Dal had on June 16 (Thursday) staged protests at all district headquarters across the country demanding ban on Popular Front of India and Tablighi Jamaat. They had also handed over a memorandum to district magistrates addressed to the President seeking action against the radical outfits.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
