Ayodhya: Hanuman Garhi seers for action against those ‘insulting’ Hindu gods

The Nirvani Ani Akhara of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya has demanded stern action against those allegedly insulting Lord Shiva and other Hindu Gods and Goddesses in TV debates and at other public platforms.

The all-powerful akhara comprising “Naga Sadhus” has warned nationwide agitation on the issue. Raju Das, priest of Hanuman Garhi temple run by Nirvani Ani Akhara in Ayodhya, on Friday, issued an appeal to all akharas and seers across the country to raise the issue.

“It has become a routine feature on TV debates to insult Lord Shiva and other Hindu Gods. This trend has gained momentum after the Gyanvapi issue in Varanasi,” said Raju Das. “But neither any action has been taken against anyone nor any FIR has been lodged against those who have insulted Lord Shiva in TV debates,” Das added.

Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple, demanded registration of FIR against all those who have allegedly insulted Lord Shiva in recent TV debates. “The saint community will not take things lying down. We are closely observing everything, including ongoing protests by members of a particular community, in the name of religion,” said Ramesh Das.

The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth in Ayodhya has also demanded stern action against those allegedly insulting Hindu Gods. The Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is among the most powerful bodies of saints in Ayodhya. Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of the Chhavni Peeth has also demanded action against those allegedly insulting Lord Shiva.

“We are closely observing everything. The authorities concerned should have taken action against those who have insulted Hindu Gods,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das. The Bajrang Dal had on June 16 (Thursday) staged protests at all district headquarters across the country demanding ban on Popular Front of India and Tablighi Jamaat. They had also handed over a memorandum to district magistrates addressed to the President seeking action against the radical outfits.