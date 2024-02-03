Ayodhya to be equipped with project monitoring centre

The Uttar Pradesh government has given the green light to a ‘State-of-the-Art Centralised GIS Data Centre’ for Ayodhya, aimed at providing real-time analysis of the status of ongoing projects in the temple town. A view of Ayodhya. (HT File)

The data centre is designed to facilitate departmental inspections and streamline decision-making processes, announced the state government on Friday.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), responsible for project implementation, will select an agency to establish and manage the data centre. The selected agency will operate and manage the center for an initial five-year period, with the possibility of extension based on performance, according to the state government.

“The data centre will monitor the progress of each project, identify potential delays, and provide easily accessible information to help ADA efficiently complete all projects within the specified timeframe,” said the state government.

Ayodhya currently hosts 141 projects with a combined value exceeding ₹30,977 crore.

Senior ADA officers will stay connected through smart devices, utilising the framework developed by the data centre, ensuring a seamless process for regular inspections, added the state government.